ILLINOIS (WAND) - The loss of state revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic could be worse than the Great Recession in the late 2000's, according to an organization's report.
The University of Illinois System's Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA) looked into the impact the virus could have on the state's budget in the coming years. It assembled a task force for this job, which combined interdisciplinary faculty experts from all three system universities.
The three working groups in this task force looked at economic fiscal impact, community and family resilience and the health care workforce. The groups collaborated on economic modeling, data analyses and syntheses of impact.
Results comparing the pandemic to the 2007 to 2009 recession said projections show a revenue impact worse than that era "in all but the best-case scenario", according to a press release. The most severe model of a protracted downturn and weak recovery from a severe pandemic projects Illinois could lose over $28 billion between the 2020 and 2023 calendar years.
The report also said there will likely be harm to finances of all local governments, including counties, municipalities, school districts, transit agencies and special districts. Authors said state revenue declines are especially concerning as Illinois municipalities rely more on state revenue than those in almost every other state.
There is a projected increase to public health and human services spending as state revenues drop. The authors project a several-billion-dollar bump in Medicaid expenditures.
