(WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker will announce an indoor mask mandate for Illinoisans and rules regarding vaccines and testing for public school teachers Thursday, a source told NBC Chicago.
The station said there will be a press conference Thursday with this announcement.
The source said state residents at age 2 and older will be impacted by the mandate. Residents will be required to wear face coverings indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated.
The second part of Pritzker's upcoming announcement will require teachers in kindergarten through college to either be vaccinated or take part in weekly COVID-19 testing in an enhanced protocols program, per the source.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb in Illinois, as every county had high levels of virus transmission Wednesday, per CDC data. The highly contagious delta variant of the virus is continuing to spread.
Region 5, which includes the far southern area of Illinois, had only one ICU bed left Tuesday. Data from Wednesday showed it had six open beds at that time.
