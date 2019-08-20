(WAND) – A new consumer report made recommendations on what you should set your in-home air conditioners to.
The federal program Energy Star released the consumer report last month to help residents cut down on energy usage and costs.
The program said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you are home.
When you’re sleeping, they suggest setting the thermostat to 82 degrees and recommend setting it to 85 degrees when you are at work or not home.
The U.S. Department of Energy also says to keep your home at 78 degrees while you're there. DOE also says to use ceiling fans to keep cool but to remember that fans cool people, not whole rooms.
According to a FOX News report, getting a bigger A/C won't give you better results and an air conditioner doesn't just cool the air. Turning the temperature way down to cool the house faster also doesn't work.