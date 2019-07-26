Generic money

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The number of people employed in Macon County is on the rise, a new report said. 

The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur - Macon County analyzed employment from June of 2018 to June of 2019 and found non-farm jobs increased by 600 in that time period. A PDF document attached to this story has more details about that number. 

In the report, EDC pointed out a positive trend in multi-year growth - an increase of 1,500 jobs from June 2016 to June 2019. It said the county has not seen such an employment level in both local and total non-farm categories since the end of 2012.

The county's unemployment rate dropped a full percentage point from 6 percent to 5 percent from June 2018 to June 2019. In terms of the number of locally unemployed people, numbers dropped by 17.7 percent to 2,518 people from 3,061.

