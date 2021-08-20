WASHINGTON (WAND) - The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be fully approved by federal officials next week.
In news first reported by Politico and seen through NBC affiliate KING-TV, the incoming approval would be for people 16 and older. White House officials are hopeful fully approval will lead to a vaccination rate surge.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been in the emergency use authorization phase, which means non-FDA approval medical products can be used when "there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives."
The FDA was hopeful to push approval through Friday, but still had a heavy amount of paperwork to finish, The New York Times reported. This was not the expected date, as the newspaper's sources had said the FDA had an internal goal of approval by Labor Day.
Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were recently approved for immunocompromised people by the FDA.
