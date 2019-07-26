DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Slime at a beverage station and a failure to create hot water were among violations found at a Circle K store before part of it closed, health department officials said.
Macon County Health Department leaders reported finding pink slime in the ice dispensing chutes of the sales floor beverage station, according to a report from a July 24 inspection. MCHD officials said they also found fruit flies near the store’s three-compartment sink.
The report said temperature testing of sinks in the building found they could not reach required hot temperatures needed to prepare or handle flood and clean equipment. The basin of a front court hand sink was soiled at the time of the inspection, according to MCHD.
A follow-up inspection found Circle K had addressed its issues and paid a $250 fine. The preparation and sale of food and drinks was allowed to start again.
The full inspection report is available in a PDF document attached to this story.