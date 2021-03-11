WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Joe Biden will announce Thursday evening he will direct states to have all adults be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1, per reports.
NBC Chicago says the president will make his first primetime address to the nation Thursday night. He is expected to also say Americans should be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in smaller groups, a senior administration official told reporters.
"He will be clear that that does not mean large events where lots of people gather, but it does mean that we can once again have an independence day with small gatherings and celebrations," the official said.
The president's address is set to happen just after 7 p.m. local time. It will be broadcast from the East Room of the White House and last less than 20 minutes.
While all Americans are expected to be eligible by the start of May, President Biden said Thursday night the government expects to have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans at the end of that month.
President Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday that provides $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans, among other items.
