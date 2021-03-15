ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois leaders are expected to announce a new COVID-19 reopening plan later on during the week of March 15.
NBC Chicago reports Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a plan that ultimately could return Illinois to normal, but under different guidelines. All of Illinois is under Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan Monday, and the step to follow would be a full reopening in Phase 5.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday there could be "one more phase" between Phase 4 and Phase 5. Not many details about this possibility have been released, but Ezike said it's clear that masks will still be mandated. She added "masks have to continue to be a mainstay."
Illinois is continuing to see the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rise and eligibility expand. Pritzker said the state is not quite at the level of being able to fully reopen.
"You know, I've said from early on that what we need is an effective vaccine that we can widely distribute and a very effective or a very effective treatment that we could widely distribute and we're getting there," Pritzker said earlier in March. "I mean... about one in seven Illinoisans already has their first dose in their arms. We need to get closer to herd immunity for everybody to feel, you know, that we're beyond phase four and for us to actually be able to reopen everything entirely."
According to the World Health Organization, herd immunity is "when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection." The WHO said for COVID-19, immunity needs to be achieved through vaccinations and "not by exposing them to the pathogen that causes the disease."
It's unclear exactly how much herd immunity is needed to continue reopening, especially as COVID-19 variants spread in the United States.
Illinois has grown its vaccine rollout from first doses administered in January to Phase 1B, which allows frontline essential workers and residents at age 65 and older to be vaccinated. The state expanded that phase to included people 16 and older with some high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities.
Pritzker said Monday the state plans to exceed a promise from President Joe Biden to have all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.
Illinois has administered over 4.1 million doses of the vaccines as of Monday.
