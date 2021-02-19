ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a massive criminal justice reform bill Monday, sources told NBC Chicago.
The bill, which is over 700 pages in length, would eliminate cash bail in Illinois. It also would let criminal offenders be set free without waiting in jail for their court date if they can't afford bail. A judge would issue pre-trial release conditions for Illinois offenders.
In addition, the bill would make the following changes, among others:
- Keep police departments from buying certain "militaristic" equipment
- Mandate the use of police body cameras for all officers
- Prohibit chokeholds
- Require the maintenance of police misconduct records
- Require use of special prosecutors in officer-involved deaths
The bill was met with some criticism by law enforcement and groups such as the Illinois State's Attorney's Association, which said the bill "will profoundly undermine public safety and overturn long-standing common-sense policies and practices in the criminal justice system." Others were critical of the bill potentially not being fully read through before it passed.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D), who filed Senate Bill 4025 before it was folded into the criminal justice reform package, praised the bill. He made the point that "being poor is not a crime" and noted people can be locked up for weeks or months before trial if they can't afford to make the bail payment.
NBC Chicago reporter Mary Ann Ahern said on Twitter she has heard the bill signing will mean stops in Champaign, Carbondale, Springfield and Chicago. The governor's office has not yet confirmed if those stops will happen.
