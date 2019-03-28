DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A report released by the Macon County Health Department on Thursday shows investigators' discovery of numerous cockroaches at Benny's Grill in Decatur led to the restaurant being closed.
That report said at least ten live roaches were scene in the bar area. Another three live ones were reported at the coffee station, along with another three live (and one dead) near the Pepsi cooler.
Several dead roaches were also observed in a dry storage room and others were reportedly found near the rear opening of walk-in coolers.
Benny's Grill was shut down by the department on Wednesday. According to the report, it will only reopen after there are no more cockroaches. A $250 fee must also be paid to reopen.