DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Enrollment and funding for Illinois preschools improved in 2018, but access to pre-K continues to lag in the state, according to a report released Wednesday.
The State of Preschool 2018 report by the National Institute for Early Education Research found stalled enrollment in preschool and uneven quality around the country.
“What we see in Illinois is a state that has high standards for its program, that last year increased funding by ten percent, well above the national average, but ranks 26th in access for four-year-olds,” said W. Steven Barnett, Founder of the institute at Rutgers University.
Recruiting teachers for pre-K education can be difficult, Barnett said.
“Preschool teachers across the nation are largely treated as second-class citizens,” Barnett said. “Even when they’re required to have the same qualifications as teachers in kindergarten, they rarely get the same pay, the same kind of benefits for healthcare and retirement, or the same support.”
Sarah Knuppel, principal of Pershing Early Learning Center in Decatur, said many prospective teachers are not exposed to preschool classrooms during their education, but she also pointed to unique rewards that come with teaching preschoolers.
“We have the best, hardest job in the world,” Knuppel said. “Our kids get off the bus in the morning … and they run into school with smiles on their faces. They want to be here. They’ve got a love for being in school.”
Preschool teaches valuable lessons that can benefit students later in life, Knuppel said.
“We’re working on social emotional skills,” she said. “We’re working on academics, the things you would expect for children to have as they get ready for kindergarten: alphabet, academics, but we’re also working on self-help skills.”
