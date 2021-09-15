ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois lottery sales saw a jump of almost 22 percent in the 2021 fiscal year, moving to a historic level and signaling a comeback after effects of pandemic shutdowns.
The Illinois Lottery total $3.4 billion in sales during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the state's annual wagering report, created by the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. That's the highest level of all time in Illinois, the report said, and was more than $600 million higher than FY 2020 - an increase of nearly 22 percent.
The report showed the state's share of tax revenues from Illinois wagering totaled $1.358 billion in the 2021 fiscal year. This was an 11.1 percent boost from fiscal year 2020, which had numbers showing a 12.9 percent decrease from previous levels as the COVID-19 pandemic affected gaming operations.
In FY 2021, the state saw video gaming tax revenues paid into the Capital Projects Fund jump from $376 million to $499 million. Lottery transfers spiked from $638 million to $786 million, while horse racing revenues stayed at what the state described as a "relatively low" $7 million.
The wagering report said the FY 2021 total was helped by an inclusion of $66 million in transfers to the Capital Projects Fund from sports wagering tax revenues.
"The overall increase occurred despite the fact that no casino revenues were transferred into the Education Assistance Fund in FY 2021 due to a number of factors, including a falloff in casino revenues, a reduced tax structure, and statutory subtractions," the commission's report said.
The full report is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
