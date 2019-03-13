SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The number of students who leave Illinois for college rose again in 2017, according to the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Of all public high school graduates in 2017, a fifth signed up for classes at out-of-state schools, according to the board. Of college-bound public high school graduates who enrolled in four-year schools, 48.4 percent chose schools outside Illinois. That’s compared to 46.6 percent in 2016.
“This is not good news,” said interim director Nyle Robinson said in a written announcement. “The outmigration trend continues to increase, and that means we’re not only losing students to out-of-state colleges and universities, we’re likely losing them to other states for good.”
Those numbers have grown significantly from 2002, when only 29.3 percent of college-going students left the state.
