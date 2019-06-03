ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois just experienced the third-wettest May in state history, researchers at the U of I say.
A report from the Illinois State Climatologist Office at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey says the preliminary average statewide precipitation for the month was 8.43 inches in 2019 – 3.83 inches higher than the long-term average. The spring 2019 season (March-May) ranks as one of the top four wettest ever in Illinois.
Heavy rain throughout the month brought with it severe weather, tornadoes, and flooding along several rivers in Illinois. Flood warnings remain active until further notice along some areas close to the Mississippi River and Illinois River.
Rainfall was above average for almost all of the state. The only area seeing near to slightly below average precipitation was a small east-central Illinois region near Edgar County.
The heaviest May rainfall was recorded in portions of west-central and northern Illinois. In those areas, monthly precipitation departures totaling 5 to 8 inches above average amounts were common. The most rain in the state (13 or more inches) happened in an area researchers say is “roughly defined” between Quincy and the Quad Cities and eastward close to Peoria.
The month was the wettest ever on record in Chicago, National Weather Service data shows, with 8.25 inches of rain.
Rains made life harder for farmers, creating difficulties in getting crops planted on time. WAND-TV spoke with Macon County farmers about those issues.