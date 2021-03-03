DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System has fired two pharmacists after officials said one of them took COVID-19 vaccines home to family and pooled doses at Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.
The newspaper sent in a Freedom of Information Act request with the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding complaints about vaccine providers failing to follow federal or state vaccine distribution guidelines. It obtained emails detailing the alleged conduct of the employees.
Heidi Clark, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at IDPH, said an unnamed pharmacist "took doses home at the end of the day and administered to her family." Clark added the person "pooled doses in the Pfizer vials to draw more vaccine beyond six doses."
MHS learned about what happened in January and conducted an internal investigation, the Tribune reports. They also notified state, federal and local agencies.
MHS spokeswoman Angie Muhs said officials learned in January about "two incidents at Decatur Memorial Hospital that were violations of protocol in vaccine administration. She said MHS determined "there was no issue of safety or loss of efficacy with the vaccinations."
"Consistent with our core values of safety and integrity, the organization informed those potentially affected of the issue, and the two individuals involved in in these incidents are no longer employed by Memorial Health System," Muhs said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said pharmacists should not pool excess Pfizer vaccines from multiple vials. Should the amount of leftover vaccine in a vial not be enough for a full dose, the vial should be tossed. Since the Pfizer vaccine doesn't have preservatives, pooling doses can cause contamination to happen, according to IDPH.
When MHS notified IPDH, state health officials sought help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what the hospital should do. The CDC advised the hospital should tell people who received pooled doses about what happened and tell them about what they should look for with potential injection site infections. Emails noted infections may not be a problem as a month had gone by since this happened.
According to the Tribune, emails from IDPH said the CDC advised people who received a pooled dose did not need to get a second first dose as long as they got the correct amount the first time. Emails said these people could still get an on-time second dose.
Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, told the newspaper the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation can generally discipline pharmacists with action including probation, suspension or revocation of their license.
He said while pharmacists can pool medications, it is not recommended they do this for vaccines, as this can make it hard to track immunizations if there is a problem with a lot when vaccines from different lots are mixed. Pharmacists must put saline in the Pfizer vaccine before it is administered, he added, and if a small amount of leftover vaccine from the bottom of a vial is mixed with other leftovers, figuring out how much vaccine is in the leftovers versus saline can be difficult.
