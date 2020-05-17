ILLINOIS (WAND) - State officials blamed a "glitch" in Illinois new unemployment processing system for making some applicants private information public.
According to WBEZ, an Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed applicants social security numbers and other details.
Jordan Abudayyeh, Gov. Pritzker's spokeswoman, said the information was public for "a short time" and was instantly fixed.
A full investigation is under way to assess exactly what happened and how many people were impacted,” Abuddayeh said in a statement. “Those who were impacted will be notified.”
Illinois recently launched a computer system for processing claims for federally-funded benefits to independent contractors who lost their jobs.
With the soaring number of claims, the agency has already received many complaints, mainly the lengthy delays. Illinois has processed more than 1 million claims since the start of March.
Pritzker has repeatedly promised to improve the system.
State Rep. Terri Bryant, a Murphysboro Republican, said a constituent sent her screenshots Friday showing the information. Bryant has written Pritzker a letter demanding more answers “so those affected can protect themselves from identity theft and fraud.”'
