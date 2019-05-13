Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Dan Cordtz, a former Decatur resident who rose to become a national network TV correspondent, died May 4, 2019 in New Mexico.
Cordtz worked for the Wall Street Journal and in 1974 became the economics editor and correspondent for ABC News. When WAND TV was an ABC affiliate Cordtz returned to Decatur several times for his economic stories. He said in a 1984 Washington Journalism Review profile that he cared most about contributing to the public’s understanding of how the economy works.
Cordtz attended high school in Decatur and went on to study at Wheaton College in Illinois. Later in his career he received an honorary degree from Millikin University in Decatur.
Cordtz died from cancer at the age of 92.