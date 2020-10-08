(WAND) - The head of the White House security office is reportedly gravely ill with COVID-19.
Bloomberg reports Crede Bailey contracted the virus before the Sept. 26 event announcing Amy Coney Barrett as President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
USA Today confirmed with a White House official Bailey has been hospitalized since September.
Bailey leads the White House security office and is in charge of credentialing visitors. He works closely with the Secret Service.
The president returned to the White House Monday evening after spending three days in a military hospital to receive treatment for COVID-19. The First Lady also contracted the virus, but reportedly only experienced minor symptoms.
