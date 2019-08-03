Graceland Avenue Investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots hitting a home. 

Police tell WAND News they were called to the area of North Graceland Avenue and West Hay Street around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, a home was hit by gunfire. Officers on scene shut down nearby roads as they tracked the gunman in the area. Police say while a home was hit, they do not believe anyone was wounded during the shooting. 

As of 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, police were still on scene. 

