DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. officials and health experts expressed the importance of 'flattening the curve'.
Basically, staying home can help stop the virus from spreading so quickly. This would help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
While Illinois' stay-at-home order was extended for another four weeks, other states are reportedly going the lengths to make sure social distancing is implemented. As cases continue to rise, doctors said it will get worse before it gets better.
The University of Washington has an interactive chart from the Institution for Health Metrics and Evaluations. It predicts the peak of COVID-19 related deaths in every state. The chart projected 91 deaths per day around April 19, 2020. The numbers are expected to drop towards May, then diminish around June.
White House officials believe more than 200,000 people will die from the virus. So much can happen in the coming weeks, which is why it's important to stay home.