DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County Animal Control responded to a report of an alligator in a yard in the 900 block of East Cantrell, Decatur on Wednesday.
According to Animal Control upon arrival Wardens located and captured a reptile approximately 3 ½’ long.
Animal Control said it is unclear if the reptile is an alligator or a caiman. Such an animal does not fall under their purview.
The reptile is temporarily being held for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
IDNR is expected to come and take possession of the reptile on Thursday.
Animal Control reports it is unclear how the animal, who is not native to this area, came to be where it was.
They add, that the reptile had no apparent injuries or abnormalities.
