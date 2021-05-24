SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Republican lawmakers are accusing Gov. JB Pritzker of allowing Prisoner Review Board appointees to continuously serve without going through a confirmation process.
Senate Republican members of the Senate Executive Appointments Committee said in a press release the governor is using a "procedural maneuver" to avoid having these appointees confirmed, calling the alleged actions a "shady practice." They specifically referenced four board appointees from March and April 2019.
Members of the Prisoner Review Board determine whether prisoners can be granted parole and released from prison.
According to the lawmakers, Pritzker did not follow rules in the Illinois Constitution requiring appointees to be confirmed by the state Senate within 60 session days from when they are appointed. As that limit was approaching in March of 2021, the Republicans claim the governor withdrew the nominations of these individuals and reappointed them days later, which reset the 60-day clock.
“What we have here is an intentional tactic by the governor to skirt the process in an effort to hide these individuals from scrutiny, and the Senate Executive Appointments Committee is covering for him,” said Senator Jason Plummer, minority spokesperson for the Senate Executive Appointments Committee. “How much longer are we going to allow these individuals to serve without ensuring that they go through the appropriate and constitutionally required process? With just days left of session, the Chair of the Committee must schedule a hearing immediately.”
The governor's office strongly disputed these claims in a statement from Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh:
"For the Prisoner Review Board to be able to undertake its difficult and complex mission, members must be able to make parole determinations entirely independently. Subjecting members to political grandstanding sets a new and dangerous precedent for this constitutional function.
"The members’ appointments and votes are transparent, and their meetings are open to the public. Additionally, the Senate Executive Appointments Committee sets the schedule for confirming gubernatorial appointees, and it is routine practice for appointees to be withdrawn so that the Senate has more time to consider the appointments."
Abudayyeh's statement noted the Prisoner Review Board "considers the age and length of time served" when it makes determinations about parole. She gave the following details about board appointees:
"Joe Ruggiero was appointed by Governor Rauner in July of 2018, but was not confirmed prior to his term's expiration in early 2021, at which point Governor Pritzker re-appointed him to a new term, similarly only a few days prior to the March hearing.
"Aurthur Mae Perkins was confirmed unanimously by the Senate after her appointment by Rauner in March of 2015, and had a term expire at the start of 2021, which resulted in a re-appointment by Governor Pritzker a few days prior to the originally-scheduled hearing in March of this year.
"Oreal James and Eleanor Kaye Wilson were both appointed in April 2019 and then withdrawn and reappointed, so the Senate committee had more time to review their appointments."
The statement from Senate Republicans went on to say the Senate Executive Committee is set to have its 11th committee hearing during the week of May 25 since the review board appointments were first made. They argue over 200 nominees were appointed and heard in the committee since the review board appointments, showing what they call a "clear manipulation of the process" taking place for the appointees.
The state senators said legislation has been filed to amend Senate Bill 1475, which would require the Illinois Senate to take up Prisoner Review Board appointments within 30 session days or 90 calendar days after appointments are made, and whichever of the two comes first. If there is a failure to confirm, the appointment would automatically be rejected and the person would not be allowed to be reappointed for another two years.
The Senate Executive Committee meets again at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. None of the Prisoner Review Board appointees from the governor are scheduled to testify.
