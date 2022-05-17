DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Republicans are once again calling for the resignation of DCFS Director Marc Smith.
They are also pointing the finger of blame at Gov. JB Pritzker for results of an audit released last week that showed the agency has not protected the health and safety of abused children.
“This audit was done pursuant to an act he signed,” said State Rep. Steve Reick (R-Woodstock). “The Ta’Naja Barnes Act that gave rise out of the death, the tragic death, of Ta’Naja Barnes. Barnes, a 2-year-old toddler, was in and out of foster care as DCFS investigated allegations of abuse. The child died of neglect in a Decatur home in February 2019.
Smith has been cited 10 times for contempt of court for failing to find adequate placements for children under DCFS care. Four GOP lawmakers called for him to resign while talking to reporters on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, Pritzker has pushed back by saying Republicans have failed to vote for budgets that fund DCFS. He also says they supported a move by the Rauner Administration to cut 500 beds.
A situation Pritzker says will take years to correct.
