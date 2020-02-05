DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities resuscitated several dogs after a house fire began in Decatur.
Firefighters said they were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to 5177 E. William Street Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from the home. They said an aggressive interior attack helped to extinguish the flames.
Responders recovered three dogs and a cat from the home. Rescue efforts saved two of the animals, and all of them appeared to be fine after the response.
Three adults and three children were relocated. No people were injured in the fire.
Ameren Illinois and the Red Cross assisted after the fire. The Decatur Fire Department Investigations Bureau is looking into a cause.