PERU, Ill. (WAND) - A wallaroo rescued from a frigid river in central Illinois is back home with his owner Wednesday night.
A press release from Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei said authorities rescued the animal, whose name is Wally, after hours of citizens, city employees and other tracked it through Peru and Illinois river bottoms. The animal was pulled from the frigid Illinois River water before police rushed him to a local vet.
According to a Facebook post, Wally ended up in the care of Bridgeview Veterinary Hospital.
Bernabei said calls and texts came in at about 1:15 p.m. about a kangaroo that was running through the Peru downtown business district. Officials arrived and discovered it was not a kangaroo, but a wallaroo, which is an intermediate size between a wallaby and a kangaroo.
Authorities tried for about an hour and a half to capture it. Bernabei said they surveilled the animal as he went onto Illinois Route 251, which is a busy highway. Officials had to shut down this road and Route 6.
The animal ended up on the banks of the Illinois River, which Bernabei said has rough waters that aren't safe for people to swim in.
"At some point, Wally got tired and just rested along the railroad tracks. Then, without warning, (he) just jumped up and tumbled into the frigid waters of the Illinois River and tried to swim from the north shore to the south shore," Bernabei said.
Police were convinced for about 10 minutes that Wally would go under. They called fire boats to the area to help with the rescue. Authorities ended up getting help from a fishing boat.
"We yelled at them to get their net out and pull him out and they did," Bernabei said. "We were able to bring him close enough to the shore. Some city workers actually jumped into the river and took possession of Wally and pulled him up the bank. We put him in a squad car and rushed him to the vet."
Bernabei learned from veterinary officials that they are "cautiously optimistic" the animal can recover.
Authorities were able to make contact with the owner, who was very emotional after Wally was recovered. He sent authorities a copy of a permit from the state for having the wallaroo, which police said they still need to verify. The wallaroo has been returned to this person.
"In these crazy times please send good vibes for a recovery," said Bernabei. "We will keep you posted!"
