(WAND) - Data collected through Google shows how communities around the world and United States are moving different due to the current health pandemic.
Google's Community Mobility Report provides insight into the changes communities have seen across the U.S. because of polices amid at combating COVID-19.
Through data collected from Google searches, Google Maps and shared locations, the company was able to track how often people were in or taking part in different everyday activities.
As of the end of April, the percent in change in visits to places like grocery stores and parks within the state show a director correlation to the policies put into place by Governor JB Pritzker.
The mobility trend for places like grocery stores, food warehouses, drug stores and pharmacies show in mid-March there was a large up-tick above the baseline. This could be a direct relation to the reaction of many Illinoisans flooding the grocery stores before the stay-at-home order went into affect. In addition, the trends show a dramatic drop is grocery store and pharmacy activity because of the state ordered mandate.
Google also breaks this down county-by-county, to find the mobility report in your area, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.