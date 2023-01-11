CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — At the 2022 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, almost 75% of the names added to the wall were members who had died from occupational cancer.
The Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign has a team dedicated to researching and studying firefighter health risks. Dr. Farzaneh Masoud, Director of Research, said firefighters are exposed to smoke and chemicals in their environments. These environments oftentimes have byproducts and plastics that burn kinds of chemicals that expose firefighters to cancer risks.
"IFSI is one of the training grounds that are unique in the nation. We look at the types of exposures firefighters are experiencing and how those exposures can cause cancer."
Some of the studies researchers at IFSI look at are how firefighters are getting exposed and the exposure pathways.
"It can be the interface of their gear to their wrists, to their pants and boots. We have studied how these chemicals are getting from the environment and into the gear," she explained.
Other research includes how much these exposures metabolize inside firefighters' bodies and how long those exposures last once the flames are extinguished and the men and women are back at the firehouse.
"The research has been done recently, in the past 2 decades," Dr. Masoud explained. "We know the type of exposures. We know the pathways. Therefore finding out how to prevent it."
Dr. Masoud said the purpose of the research is to not only protect the firefighter but also their families and community.
"You don't have to be a firefighter to help out with this or work in the fire service."
To learn more about the research conducted at IFSI, click here.
Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death for firefighters.
January has been dedicated at Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
