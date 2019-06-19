SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, more and more parents are spending money on their children to play sports.
Amy Beadle, who works with the organization, says the youth sports industry is a $12 to $15 million industry but currently, Springfield is getting a very little percentage of that.
"We feel like with a facility being built, we would be able to capture a new percentage of that market in our region," Beadle said.
After some research, the Sports Facilities Advisory Committee showed the capitol has the potential to be a sports tourism destination.
"If you talk to traveling families, they say there's a of lack things to do in their down time," Beadle said. "Springfield has so much to offer. That gives us a high advantage to the sports tourism market."
The committee's findings encourage developers to explore both indoor and outdoor facilities.
"Start with a facility that accommodates court sports, like basketball, volleyball cheerleading, and wrestling," Beadle said. "Then expand out into also having baseball and softball fields and soccer fields."
According to Beadle, this development would boost the city's economy.
"If you think about it, each team has 10 to 12 players," Beadle said. "They come in and spend one to three nights here. They are also eating in our restaurants and shopping at our shopping centers."
The Visitors Bureau says there is no specific project in the works at the moment, but it hopes this will spark proposals soon.
"We really are optimistic Springfield can get in this market," Beadle said.