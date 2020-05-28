SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A resident of Centennial Pointe has died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the facility.
The resident was recently readmitted to Centennial Pointe and upon testing positive was discharged to the hospital.
Two residents who tested positive remain on the special COVID-19 care unit and are doing well, the facility shared.
All other residents continue to test negative. Another round of tests will be completed on Friday. Residents continue in-room quarantine and are being checked every 4 hours and residents who have tested positive are checked every 2 hours.
The Arbors of Centennial Pointe has surpassed their 14 days since exposure. As a result the in-room quarantine was lifted for this facility on May 23.
Centennial Pointe is operating a COVID Care Unit on C-Hall where only residents testing positive for COVID-19 reside. Employees entering C-Hall do so through a separate outdoor entrance and remain on the unit the entire shift. Staff working on CHall does not work in other parts of the building or in The Arbors. Employees on C-Hall wear full PPE including N-95 mask, level one mask, face shield, gowns and gloves while on the unit. All care including meal service takes place in the resident room and all equipment used on the Special Care Unit is not used elsewhere, the facility said.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” comments Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We believe, based on our going testing, that our aggressive measures in establishing the COVID Care Unit and separating the facility have stopped the spread. We believe that based on timing it is likely the resident who has passed contracted the virus outside of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.