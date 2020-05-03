DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 13th person in Macon Coutny has died from COVID-19.
It was a male resident at Villa Clara Post Acute. The man was in his 70's.
Macon County also is reporting one new case. That brings the county total to 122.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 13th person in Macon Coutny has died from COVID-19.
It was a male resident at Villa Clara Post Acute. The man was in his 70's.
Macon County also is reporting one new case. That brings the county total to 122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.