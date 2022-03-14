CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A structure fire in Charleston leaves one resident displaced.
According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 1222 Division St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire on March 13, 2022 around 10:40 a.m.
Upon arrival crews found fire on the back side of the house.
Firefighters report the fire was on the exterior of the home and worked its way into the kitchen. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.
Officials say the resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Crews were on scene until around 12:00 p.m.
According to firefighters, the fire appears to have started on the exterior, and remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported but one cat did perish in the fire.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Dept, Mattoon Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
