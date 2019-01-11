CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A resident is displaced after a fire started in his Champaign house.
Fire crews contained the fire to the living room by extending hose lines into the structure. Firefighters say they noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the one-story house when they arrived at about 1:10 p.m. Friday. The house is located at 5 Sherwood Court.
There were no injuries in the fire and the cause is undetermined. Investigators were on the scene Friday evening continuing to work.
“The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan,” firefighters said in a press release. “Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.”