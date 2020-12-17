Oakley, Ill (WAND) – Thirteen years ago Cindy Griffin and her husband purchased a lot in a rural subdivision in Macon County with a view of a pond and trees. Today, the pond and trees are still there. But so is an area where demolition materials, old machinery, vehicles and other items have been dumped.
Griffin along with her neighbor, Joe Williams, are engaged in a two-year battle with their neighbor. The neighbor is Norman Sarver, 79, who initially sold the property to Williams and Griffin and appears to allow material to be dumped on his property which is zoned residential.
Griffin and Williams have filed complaints with Macon County and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to no avail. An IEPA employee wrote a report but said he did not find anything where he could take-action. A complaint filed by the county in Macon County Circuit Court was dropped a few weeks ago.
Griffin and Williams are both convinced their homes are losing value. Williams stating he doesn’t know if he would be able to sell it for what it’s worth.
County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, (R), says the county was working with Sarver to cleanup the property until Sarver contracted COVID. Sarver declined an interview with WAND on the advice of his attorney but said he will continue plans to develop the subdivision just outside of Decatur in Oakley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.