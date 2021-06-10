DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 2416 E. William St. early Wednesday morning.
According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the residence at 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.
Fire crews say no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire.
Fire units found that the fire had consumed the available oxygen and smothered itself.
Crews continued to cool the area and ventilate the house to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; however, the Decatur Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating and have deemed the fire suspicious.
No further information has been released at this time.
