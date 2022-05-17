DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A residential fire in Decatur sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.
According to the Decatur Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house on fire at 908 W. Center St, Monday at 6:47 a.m.
Once on the scene crews found fire and smoke visible, coming from the front of the house.
All occupants were reported out of the structure.
Crews advanced a 1 3/4" attack line to the front door and quickly extinguished the fire. Firefighters deployed a ladder to the roof to cut two ventilation holes to remove the smoke and heat.
Officials say the fire was under control within 20 min. of arrival.
Decatur Fire members treated two occupants who were transported to DMH by Decatur Ambulance personnel.
Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants. Neighborhood Standards assisted with securing the structure.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting the investigation but the cause has been determined unintentional.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
