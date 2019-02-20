FORSYTH, Ill (WAND) - Tuesday was filled with cupcakes, smiles and a lot of Happy Birthdays at Hickory Point Christian Village.
Eight residents at Hickory Point Christian Village are over 100 years old. Workers with the facility decided to throw a party for all the residents who have made it past a century.
"It's unexpected," explains John Regan, 108 years old.
Laurie Brown, Executive Director, says she didn't realize they had so many people over 100 living at Hickory Point Christian Village. She explains, after realizing it they knew they needed to throw a party to celebrate.
Lined up in a row a the front of the room, each resident held a sign with their name and their age on it. Everyone asking them what the secret was to living a long life.
"Patients," explains Regan.
"Good genes from my parents," explains Fredonna Faulkner, 103 years old and fabulous.
"I don't know if anyone knows, maybe it's a Manhattan before dinner every night," laughs Eugene Brookhouzan, 103 years old.
Over the past 100 years, these residents have lived through the Great Depression. When they were driving and getting ready to drive gas was only 18 cents. They watched man land on the moon for the first time.
"I remember one day he (my dad) wanted to take a picture of my sister and I. We had an old red car. He sat us on the running board and it was hot," says Fabulous Fredonna.
Through good times and bad. Each resident made the most of their time. Many talked about what they did as kids and some of their favorite memories. Fabulous Fredonna says she remembers growing up in Maroa and going to all the band concerts and walking around town.