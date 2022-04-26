CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Residents were displaced after having their home catch fire in Champaign, Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Champaign Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in a residence at 212 W. Vine St., at 1:13 p.m.
Firefighters responded to a report from an occupant of a fire in this two-story residence.
Once on the scene, fire crews reported a small fire in the attic of the home and deployed a single hose line quickly extinguishing the fire primarily contained to the attic.
The cause of this fire has not been determined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation and no firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.