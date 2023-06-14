CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 2500 block of Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters arrived to the bi-level home minutes before 6 p.m. On the scene, heavy fire was reported from the windows and sides of the home. All of the residents had evacuated prior to the department's arrival.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported on the scene. The cause of this fire has not been determined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation. Investigators have determined the fire started on the upper level of the residence.
The residents of the home have been displaced due to the fire.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.
