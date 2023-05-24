CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Residents of a single-story home in the 1100 block of W. Beardsley Avenue were displaced by a fire on Wednesday evening.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to the fire around 7:37 p.m. The fire was called in by an occupant of the home.
Once on scene, crews saw heavy fire coming from the side of the home. A single hose line was deployed and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it extended into the home.
No injuries were reported and investigators are on scene.
