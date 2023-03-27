DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning.
According to Danville Fire, fire crews arrived to the 1200 block of Garden Drive around 4:46 am for a reported stove on fire.
Danville Police were on the scene and reported to fire crews that multiple people were hanging from the second story of the building.
Fire crews report one of the residents was hanging out of a second story window, being assisted by Danville Police officers who had responded. The occupant had lowered out some of her children to the officers.
First arriving Firefighter Matt Goodner ended up catching the female occupant as she dropped from the window.
Firefighters then received a report of another occupant trapped on the opposite side of the building.Firefighter Matt Goodner and Lieutenant Jason Hotsinpiller quickly moved a ladder to the trapped occupant and performed a rescue of the second occupant from the window.
Additional crews, extended a hose line to the fire area, which was determined to be in an apartment located on the first floor.
Firefighters believe the fire to have started as a cooking fire, that spread to the kitchen and living room areas of a single apartment.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 8:01 am, clearing hot spots and investigating the fire.
The building was an eight-unit apartment building.
The Department estimates that around 18-20 people were in the building at the time of the fire.
Occupants were alerted by a smoke detector system.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Authorities report three cats did perish in the fire.
Early damage estimates are placed at $25,000 to the structure and another $10,000 in contents.
No serious injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist affected families.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.