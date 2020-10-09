DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people escaped and several pets were rescued by firefighters after a grease fire broke out at a Decatur home.
Crews were called to a fire at 1820 W. Grand Ave. around 9:45 Thursday night.
The Decatur Fire Department found heavy smoke emitting from the 1 story home, with heavy fire showing from the kitchen window and door.
Several pets were rescued from by DFD personnel.
The fire was quickly knocked down before extending to the attic.
The fire appeared to be caused by a grease fire on the stove top, crews said.
The homeowners and their pets will be staying with relatives due to the heavy fire and smoke damage at the home.
