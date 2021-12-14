DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Residents were evacuated as firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at Greenwood Manor Apartments.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said responders received calls from people who reported being trapped in their apartments after the fire began. He said after the fire started in a storage room on the first floor of the apartment facility's five-story south side building, smoke began filling up the corridor that connects the building on the south side and the other five-story building on the north side.
Residents in the south building were evacuated, while people in the north building were told to stay in place,
Crews responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
People have been allowed back in the building at this time after crews battled flames. No injuries were reported at the time when Abbott left the scene.
Abbott said the cause is unclear, but firefighters believe it could either be a natural gas fire or caused by hydraulic fluid from an elevator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.