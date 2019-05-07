SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Cannabis Equity Lobby Day is being held in Springfield Tuesday.
The event is being held to support the SB007 legislation to ensure that it calls for the equitable legalization of cannabis in Illinois.
The effort was started by two cannabis legalization town halls hosted by State Representative Sonya Harper of the 6th District.
They want to make sure access to a legalized cannabis industry is made equitable through increased access to capital, licensing, and training minorities throughout Illinois.
A media news conference is being held at 12:30pm in front of the Governor's Office.
Speakers will include, Luz Maria Cortez, a young latinx woman born and raised in Chicago, Everett Berry with Life Builders United, Alonzo Waheed, Lead Organizer with Equity and Transformation (EAT) Chicago, and Evie Thompson, a young black influencer in Chicago and member of Chicago Votes' Give A Sh*t Collective, and others.