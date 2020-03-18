OAK PARK, Ill. (WAND) – Residents in Oak Park have been ordered to shelter in place beginning Friday in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb declared a local state of emergency under the Illinois Municipal Code, and Public Health Director Mike Charley has issued a public order directing residents to shelter in place from March 20 to April 3, according to NBC Chicago.
According to a Facebook post, there are exceptions to the order. Businesses that provide essential services, including banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, laundromats, hardware stores, and medical service providers are exempt from the order.
Residents will still be allowed to go to restaurants for delivery or pick-up only orders.
Those who work in “skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences” are also exempt, along with medical service providers, first responders and transportation providers.