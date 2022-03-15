DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A resolution designating part of a Decatur road as "Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway" has been approved by the Illinois House.
House Joint Resolution 51, introduced by State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), honors the life of Oberheim, who was killed on May 19, 2021 when a domestic disturbance response in Champaign led to a shooting. The shooting also wounded Officer Jeffrey Creel.
“Officer Oberheim served and protected central Illinois for over twenty years, he made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety," Caulkins said. "Dedicating a portion of Route 51 in Decatur will honor the sacrifice he made for the people of Illinois and let us not forget his bravery and commitment to central Illinois.”
South Side Drive in Decatur from Route 51 to Route 48 will get the designation honoring Oberheim.
Chris Oberheim was born in Decatur on Oct. 31, 1976. He started working in the force in 2000 with the Decatur Police Department before eventually joining the Champaign Police Department.
In addition to HJR 51, HJR 65 also passed. It will designate part of Illinois 121 from the Macon and Moultrie county line to the Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 intersection in Decatur in honor of Trooper Todd Hanneken. It will be called the Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway.
Hanneken lost his life in a March 25, 2021 crash in Champaign County.
