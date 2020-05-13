DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Coping during the the COVID-19 pandemic is not always easy. From losing a job, caring for kids at home, not being able to see loved ones in person and so much more.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and help during these uncertain times is available if you choose to seek it.
During Gov. JB Pritzker's daily update on April 11, he shared how hard this is to deal with.
"First I want to say to all of you I feel all of it. We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment and holding the emotional ramifications inside will only be harder on you," said Pritzker.
Staying at home seems like a simple thing to follow, but it can actually take a major toll on our mental health. And if you're feeling it, you're not alone.
Jessica Smiley is a counselor with Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur who knows the impacts this can have on people.
"For me this has increased some of my depression and anxiety. What I have personally done is reach out to professional support and also reached out to more of my friends," said Smiley.
The fact is isolation and loneliness often leads to destructive behaviors, said Don Rogers, an outreach specialist with the Recovery Village.
"We are seeing a huge increase in mental health and substance abuse issues," said Rogers. "What's shocking to me is we have been in this pandemic of the opiod crisis for 10 yeas now. Death related to overdoses are averaging about 170 a day. It's alarming the rates and this pandemic is adding fuel to the fire."
There are multiple options for those seeking help. Anyone can use a free telehealth service text hotline to connect with a counselor.
The governor announced Call for Calm, a free of charge emotional support text line for those experiencing stress related to COVID-19.
It's easy and it's for anyone no matter how little you feel your mental health is effecting you.
"This service is free to use and is available to you no matter your personal circumstances and you will remain completely anonymous," said Pritzker.
All you have to do is text the word "talk" to 552020, and you'll get connected with a therapist like Jessica Smiley.
"So if anybody feels like they are in distress and want to communicate by text they will be linked to a mental health counselor within in 24 hours often times sooner than that."
Counselors will be able to walk you through your challenges and give you advice on how to get through this pandemic.
If texting isn't your thing, there are multiple other ways to get help.
Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur is offering what it calls hash tag tools to thrive on its Facebook page.
"We are doing a Gratitude Scavenger Hunt on May 15th. Research has shown if we show gratitude even the small things that can bring us a little more support for our mental health," said Smiley.
On Saturday May 23, there will be a virtual arts event with the most likes winning a gift card prize.
Don Rogers said Recovery Village also offers comprehensive treatment with locations across the country.
"Take those 5-10 minute breaks. Go for a walk, get some fresh air, turn to a healthy alternative whether it be eating healthy or exercise," said Rogers.
There is also a National Crisis text line. The number is 741741.
Roger says no one is immune to stress.
"Considering my wife is on the front lines working as a nurse practitioner rounding at local nursing homes and coming home," said Rogers.
Each day can feel the same, unless there is something even small to excite you,
"That's one thing I mean I watch my wife on the couch shopping from amazon ya know packages getting delivered little stuff like that keeps you excited right?" said Rogers.
Sometimes a simple check in text is all you need.
"My friends have been really great we just check in. Sometimes it is literally a text saying checking in," said Smiley.
Both say your are not alone in this and social distancing does not mean emotional shut down.
Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield also has a free support service for anyone to use. Just call 217-321-8343
