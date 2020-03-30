DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Thousands of Illinoisans have bills due this week and with non-essential businesses closed, those in the state who are without work are finding themselves in a make it or break situation.
According to the state, 114,114 people applied for unemployment benefits as of March 21, 2020. The 950% increase in applications from the week before was likely attributed to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"We really had no heads up and it just destroyed all of us,” Jessyka Diaz, who was laid off from her waitress job at Biaggis said. "I have really been relying on family and friends to help me with laundry, food, gas, things like that."
The loss of employment for Diaz came after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order, and closed dinning rooms at restaurants across the state.
"We live week to week or day to day," Diaz said.
Help is available for Diaz, and others who have found themselves facing bills while without work. Under new federal rules, full-time employees who have lost a job because of the virus can get emergency sick leave.
Experts also recommend that anyone who lost their job because of COVID-19 apply for unemployment. The CARES Act provides funding to unemployment above what is normally granted, and in some cases certain requirements have been waived.
A number of utility company's, including Ameren Illinois, have said they will not shut off services or charge late fees during the pandemic.
For renters, Gov. Pritzker has asked landlords to halt all evictions for healthcare workers. If you are not in the medical field, CNN Money suggest having a conversation with your landlord as they are likely to work with you.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is working to help consumers who are struggling to pay off debt as well. The department is encouraging banks to ease restrictions on ATM’s and cashing non-customer checks. Banks are also encouraged to waive fees on over-drafting and late payments on credit cards and other loans.