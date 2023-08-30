(WAND) — August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day.
The day is meant to shed light on the impact that grief can have on individuals as well as communities. People of any age can experience grief and it affects individuals in different ways.
Whether someone is experiencing feelings of discomfort, anxiety or fear, the American Psychological Association says seeking support through family, friends and professionals is critical in not feeling alone.
Click here to learn more about resources on how to handle grief.
