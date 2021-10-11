SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An upper respiratory disease is affecting cats in Sangamon County and has killed sixteen in the last two weeks.
President of Illinois Humane Jane McBride said what she has seen in the cats she has helped is an upper respiratory complex and it mainly affects a cat's appetite.
"This disease causes them to stop eating because it's a congestion- it's not necessarily in the lungs, it's all in the upper respiratory, but if a cat can't smell, it loses its appetite. So, when the animals stop eating or stop eating their kibble, they perhaps get wet food (and) if they can keep their nutrition up they might be able to beat it on their own, but if you're not keeping an eye on these cats and keeping them properly nourished, then you're gonna have a problem."
Outside animal organizations like Illinois Humane have worked to treat these animals after rescuing them from Sangamon County Animal Control.
"These are treatable conditions. It shouldn't be happening. Our count now is at 16 and we've had to ... the organizations have had to race these animals in for animal emergency care. We've taken out as many as we possibly can, but this also results in these infections getting dispersed into the organizations, so they have to deal with isolation," said McBride.
McBride said this outbreak could have been prevented, and now her organization is overwhelmed caring for the issue.
"This did not happen overnight. They start to see the disease and it's known what the progression is going to be. So that upper respiratory complex is what's affecting the cats, they get very, very congested, they can't breathe and then they start to get horribly irritated to their system," she said.
Vaccines help prevent this issue, but once a cat has the disease, it is easily transmissible through a cat sneezing or sharing infected food bowls.
