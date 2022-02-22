MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- An IDOT vehicle was struck in an I-57 crash that "could have been a fatal accident", responders said.
According to officials, Illinois State Police, Mattoon Police Department, Coles County Sheriffs Deputy’s and EMS are responding to a traffic crash involving a box truck and an IDOT truck, and a passenger car, on I-57 northbound at milepost 188.
According to the Lincoln Fire Protection District in Charleston, the box truck hit the back of the IDOT truck, which was blocking for workers who were patching the road. Heavy damage was observed at the scene.
Authorities added a second crash occurred due to a person watching the first crash scene.
Due to the crash, northbound I-57 traffic is being diverted at milepost 184.
Police advise to use caution while driving through the area of find an alternate route. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic in the area.
